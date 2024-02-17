Maloney Pacers hunt DIAL basketball top spot

Maloney Pacers' Ahkeel Boyd. FILE PHOTO -

Maloney Pacers will be hoping to climb into pole position of the Destiny Invitational Arima League premiership table when they go up against Morvant Oilbirds in the feature match at Princess Royal basketball court on Saturday, from 8.30pm.

Maloney Pacers are currently third on the premier standings, on four points, but a win over the fifth-ranked Oilbirds, on two pts, would affirm them top spot after week-four matches.

Championship division action tips off from 7pm as winless, cellar-placed teams Defence Force and UTT hunt their first victory of the competition.

Action resumes on Sunday with second-ranked championship team Matthew Pierre Academy hoping to maintain their unbeaten run against third-placed Maloney Pacers.

This match jumps off from 5.30pm as Matthew Pierre seek their fourth consecutive win while Pacers plan to end that streak.

Championship table-toppers Spartans TT also hope to make it four wins in a row when they face fourth-placed New Chapter from 7pm.

Sunday night’s action concludes with premier division’s fourth-positioned Defence Force up against a winless Black Mamba, from 8:30pm.

DIAL Basketball League Stats Leaders after Week 3

Premiership

Points – 1. Carlos Mayora 71pts (Caracas City), 2. Ahkeel Boyd 61pts (Maloney Pacers), 3. Anthony Rodriguez 59pts (Caracas City), 4. Jedidiah Celestine 45pts (Defence Force), 5. Jaden Roberts 43pts (New Chapter)

Assists – 1. Ahkeel Boyd 20 (Maloney Pacers), 2. Anthony Rodriguez 12 (Caracas City), 3. Luis Pariata 11 (Caracas City), 4. Kevon Williams 9 (MOB), 5. Timothy Belgrave 9 (New Chapter)

Rebounds – 1. Anthony Rodriguez 28 (Caracas City), 2. Kerry McMillan 28 (Defence Force), 3. Therion Evelyn 22 (Black Mamba), 4. Jose Mendoza 21 (Black Mamba), 5. Rashawn Hope 20 (MOB)

Championship

Points Leaders – 1. Amaree Toney 76pts (Spartans TT), 2. Leshaun Alfred 73pts (Maloney Pacers), 3. Josiah James 59pts (Matthew Pierre), 4. Christian Borneo 52pts (UWI), 5. Jedaiah King 51pts (Spartans)

Assists – 1. Josiah James 20 (MPA), 2. Jaheim Furlonge 12 (Spartans TT), 3. Leshaun Alfred 11 (Maloney Pacers), 4. Christian Zoe 10 (Maloney Pacers), 5. Jordan Elliott 9 (UWI)

Rebounds – 1. Christian Borneo 58 (UWI), 2. Leshaun Alfred 36 (Maloney Pacers), 3. Jaheim Furlonge 36 (Spartans TT), 4. Josiah Frontin 34 (MPA), 5. Tyrese Fields 29 (Maloney Pacers)