Let's make Carnival economic powerhouse

- AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: The aftermath of the Carnival season elicits a symphony of opinions, ranging from ardent praise to pointed critiques. Yet, amidst the accolades and grievances, a crucial aspect remains neglected: the untapped economic potential of this vibrant festival. Conversations abound, but mere discussions are insufficient; decisive action is the need of the hour.

We stand at a critical juncture, where we must seize the cultural richness of Carnival before other nations eclipse our celebrations and establish their own as the new epicentres of revelry ("the mecca of Carnival"). It's time to transform Carnival from a solely cultural spectacle ("big party") to an economic powerhouse that generates substantial revenue and bolsters our nation's economy.

To harness this untapped potential, one recommendation is we develop comprehensive Carnival packages, accessible online and tailored to diverse tourist demographics and budgets. These packages should offer a carefully curated cultural experience, encompassing fetes, traditional events, culinary delights and the enchanting melodies of steelpan competitions and performances.

Each Carnival package presents an opportunity to showcase our cultural heritage, embracing the new while simultaneously invigorating our economy. It's a chance to rectify past neglect and ensure that Carnival receives its rightful share of economic benefits, fostering sustainable growth and prosperity.

The challenge lies in identifying the driving force behind this economic transformation. Will it be the public sector, represented by the Government, taking the reins? Or will the private sector, led by entities like corporate Trinidad, assume the leadership role?

Regardless of who takes the helm, it's essential to embrace fresh perspectives, voices and strategies, while leveraging the wisdom of experienced advisers from existing boards.

While this proposal may not provide a cure-all, let's seize the opportunity to make hay while the sun is out, to revitalise Carnival's essence, lest we awaken one day to lament its gradual erosion. As concerned citizens, spectators and participants, we must act decisively to preserve Carnival's vibrancy and relevance.

The time for action is now – to harness Carnival's economic potential and secure its place as a cornerstone of our nation's cultural and economic identity.

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook