Kyle Hope (232*) puts Clarke Road in driving seat vs Victoria

FORMER West Indies top-order batsman Kyle Hope lit up day one in the second round of action in the TT Cricket Board’s (TTCB) National League premiership I on Saturday, as he cracked an unbeaten double-century for Clarke Road United in their game against Profilbau Victoria United.

Hope, the elder brother of Windies One-day international (ODI) captain Shai Hope, got to a massive 232 not out at the end of the day’s play as Clarke Road rattled off 425 for five off 88 overs in Penal. Hope has struck 21 fours and two sixes in his innings thus far.

After falling to 79 for three, Hope and Mark Deyal (93) steadied the Clarke Road innings with a mammoth 208-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Deyal was run out just seven runs shy of a ton.

Hope’s prowess pushed Clarke Road’s score past 400 as they finished day one of the two-day contest in a position of strength.

At Syne Village, Penal, defending champions QPCC ended day one with the edge over Powergen after dismissing the hosts for just 180 in their first innings. In response, QPCC ended the day on 174 for six, just six runs adrift of Powergen’s total. Top-order batsman Isaiah Rajah has been the mainstay of the Parkites’ innings, and he ended the day unbeaten on 106.

A total of 21 wickets fell in the game between Central Sports and Merry Boys on day one, with the former team assuming a 44-run lead heading into day two.

Merry Boys made just 178 in their first innings, with the pair of Ameer Ali (five for 52) and Mikkel Govia (four for 63) spearheading the Central Sports attack. Central Sports responded with 239 all out, with Kamil Pooran top-scoring with a typically aggressive knock of 75.

In their second turn at the crease, Merry Boys closed the day on 17 for one.

In Charlieville, Preysal Sports Club were in a commanding position at the end of the day and took a two-run lead into day two after dismissing home team Bess Motors Marchin Patriots for just 174.

Preysal closed on 176 for three, with both Savion Lara (56) and Adrian Cooper (50 not out) cracking half-centuries to drive home their team’s advantage.