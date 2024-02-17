House approves two DCPs but rejects one nominee

Curt Simon -

THE House of Representatives on Friday approved Curt Simon as acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and Junior Benjamin and Natasha George to the substantive positions of DCP. However MPs rejected the nomination of Wendell Lucas as a substantive DCP following concerns raised by the Opposition.

Each motion was presented by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds in his own name, although listed on the order paper in Prime Minister's name.

Hinds read out the CV of each nominee in turn.

He said Simon holds a master's degree in criminology and bachelor's degree in criminal justice, had once led the Fraud Squad and had been a homicide investigator.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said Simon was currently DCP for intelligence but a break overseas necessitated a return to Parliament.

He said Simon has had a distinguished career, and has an impressive resume as a committed public servant.

Glad to hear of Simon's experience in police operations, Moonilal quipped that experience in operations must bear more weight than someone who had spent decades doing administrative work, in what some observers viewed as a veiled criticism of the career-path Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher.

He recalled Simon as forthright in his appearances before a committee of Parliament.

Moonilal said he had no objections to Simon but asked if he would be serving just 10-15 minutes because four names were put forward for just three posts of DCP. He had received good reports of Simon doing commendable work, interfacing well with people and being accessible.

Glad that Simon had been out front in conducting police operations, Moonilal said it was a pity he was nominated as act as DCP rather than this being a substantive appointment. Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein questioned the whole selection process for DCPs, saying that in just two weeks time the High Court would rule in a case brought on this issue. He said it was a pity Simon was not being nominated for a position as substantive DCP.

House Leader Camille Robinson-Regis said she had not received any letter from an attorney to notify her of such a case (CV2023/3004) and alleged that Hosein was trying to delegitimise the process and question the role of the Police Service Commission (PSC, which establishes the list of nominees.)

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar rose to support Hosein. The House approved Simon's nomination.

Hinds' second nomination was Lucas, a qualified attorney with 26 years in the police service, head of the white collar crime unit who once headed the financial investigations branch. Moonilal asked whether Lucas had twice represented individuals accused of serious misconduct in financial matters, while a police officer.

"Some of these people are known to those opposite. They go on their boat and lime."

The House rejected Lucas, with 20 Government MPs voting "no" and 12 Opposition MPs abstaining.

Hinds' third nominee as Benjamin, who has a bachelor's degree in theology and LLB, and is director of Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies (PAWI).

Moonilal questioned the use of CVs to select job applicants. "CVs do not show that true potential of a candidate." He said a CV gave him no measurable matrix to see if that nominee was the kind of person wanted.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles lamented that no one knew which specific DCP post each nominee would be appointed to.

Hinds replied that under the Constitution, each DCP was deployed by the commissioner.

The House approved Natasha George, despite Charles saying, "I would like to see what measurable things she did."

Lucas later told Newsday he wished to thank the Police Service Commission for nominating him.

Simon told Newsday that after one year's experience as acting DCP, he was happy to continue serving the country in this role.

He reckoned the three appointments would lead to the police service activating at a more optimal level.

The appointments came against the backdrop of low public confidence in the police, which a PSC report in November 2023 put at just eight per cent.