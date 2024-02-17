Going slow...

HOW DO WE properly navigate this fast-paced, complex life?

Trying to piece together the various moving parts of our existence is, in my humble opinion, a tricky task and something many of us wished came with a well thought-out instruction guide.

On any given day, it's natural to feel like we're being pulled in different directions, and frankly this can come at a huge personal loss. When we strip apart the fragments of our lives, one could argue that we're never in one place long enough to plant our feet. A harsh criticism, maybe? Yet many of us could learn a few lessons about mastering life if we just stopped to smell the roses. In other words, we could manage life better if we slowed down.

We exist in what is now broadly known as "hustle culture," where you're expected to go hard, fast, and outrun the competition. From this culture, we've birthed a new age mantra: the harder you go, the quicker you go, the more you'll achieve.

When I was younger I was often told slow and steady wins the race. You could get the job done right with hard work, not fast work and dedication. There are various approaches to life, as many factors influence what might be desired in any situation. But I've learned the hard way that speed, steam, and go-go-go-go-go only sometimes render positive results. The fast and steamy approach sometimes fails to win the race

Why are we often averse to going slow?

One writer confidently questioned, "If you're not fast, are you even being productive?

And I suppose, in many ways, this is a genuine concern. Rapidity is synonymous with globalisation, social media relevance and, above all, dollar bills. This might be precisely the reason people ignore the need, in some cases, to slow down and build in a well-paced manner.

As strange as this may seem, and while slowing down may seem counter-intuitive, PhD researcher Anne-Laure Le Cunff believes going slow can be a faster way to achieve your goals.

Le Cunff maintains that fighting the urge to live and work faster can lead to clearer thinking, deeper connections, and better mental health.

"By slowing down, you can build three key pillars to rely on in your life and work. Intentionality, quality and sustainability."

Stop and smell the roses!

How many of us are guilty of failing to appreciate the small things around us?

Without well thought-out, measured steps, we can potentially miss the magic all around us and the tangible lessons the universe is teaching us.

More and more people complain about feeling out of depth and overburdened by simple tasks that should not only bring them momentary joy but, indeed, are life-defining moments.

Slowing down not only helps you fully experience each moment you're in but also helps you make better decisions and connect deeper with people, all while avoiding burnout.

When one dissects the actual cost of speed and efficiency, while good for productivity and monetary gain, its impact on your personal life is tremendous. Unsurprisingly, even though most of us are clothed with this knowledge, we either ignore it or work around it.

It's almost like we're hard-wired to go at full speed.

Because of this, slowing down has to be intentional. It's almost like a self-imposed intention that supports the notion of a well-balanced life. While injecting slowness into the speed of your life can feel like a chore, life demands that we should.

According to Le Cunff, an easy trick is to ask, "Why the rush?" and then step back and observe. This method is especially useful when feelings of anxiety and tiredness bombard us. Consider: Does this fast pace really add value to my output?

Utilising planned moments of silence can help you re-evaluate your current trajectory, whether generally or relative to a specific task. This can inevitably lead to adopting a slower pace.

Whether taking a few moments for yourself each evening to reflect or putting away all devices, intentionally slowing things down can grant you the pleasure of relaxation and freedom. Too much of our energy gets wrapped up in what we can achieve and box-checking, which is fine once boundaries are adequately set. But often we are guilty of inadequate demarcation.

Continuously maintaining the fast-paced outlook we've developed as the best-practice approach cannot be the standard we continue to accept if we want to live more fulfilling lives. Balance, a slower-paced and intentional living must lead the way at some point, for it's the only way to master holistic living.