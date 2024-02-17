Fire ravages scrapyard in Carlsen Field

A screenshot from a video of the fire at Eco scrapyard, in Carlsen Field, Central Trinidad on February 17. -

A fire has devastated a major scrap iron yard at Carlsen Field, Central Trinidad, on February 17.

President of the TT Scrap Iron Dealers Association Allan Ferguson confirmed that Eco Scrap, where the fire started around noon, was one of their major dealers.

“The association is troubled by this incident. We lost a lot during the pandemic and then with the shutdown of the industry. For this to happen now, is a major dent to our industry because they are one of the major yards. They are always buying scrap and supporting the association. So it is a major loss.”

Ferguson said this is the second fire at Eco Scrap in about two years.

“On the last occasion, it took firefighters several days to completely put out that fire. I don’t know how long it would take this time because the amount of scrap in that yard is more than when the first fire took place.

“That yard is spread out large with material worth millions.”

He said the fire started at the back of the yard, but was uncertain if it was a bush fire which spread to the compound.

Firefighters were hindered by the lack of access to the back of the building.

“That is a big yard with a lot of material, but where they had to go to put out that fire has no road, so that was a major hindrance.”

Ferguson advised members whose yards are surrounded by forested areas, to take precautionary measures in this dry season and clear a substantial pathway to prevent the spread of bush fires.