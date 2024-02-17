Crystal Palace's Rio Cardines eager for Concacaf challenge with Trinidad and Tobago U20s

In this file photo, Barbados midfielder Ajanie Payne (R) looks to pass the ball as TT's Josiah Ochoa (L) and Rio Cardines defend during a Concacaf U-17 Championship encounter on February 15, 2023. - (Concacaf Media)

English-born flanker Rio Cardines is eager to make his family proud when he represents TT’s under-20 men’s football team at the Concacaf under-20 championship qualifiers at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo from February 23-27.

Cardines, 18, who represents Crystal Palace’s youth team in the under-18 English Premier League, played for TT at last year’s Concacaf under-17 championship after receiving his TT passport on the eve of the tournament. The versatile Cardines can play either right back or left back and also offers a punch in the final third. He had an eventful start to his TT career when he received a red card on debut versus Canada’s under-17s in a 3-2 loss at last year’s under-17 championship. Cardines also managed a goal in TT’s 3-2 loss to El Salvador as they exited at the round of 16 stage.

Earlier this week, Cardines was named as one of seven overseas-based players in coach Brian Haynes’ 21-man squad for this month’s qualifiers. In an interview with TT Football Association (TTFA) media on Thursday, Haynes said the overseas group has lifted the overall standard of his squad.

With TT starting their campaign against St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) from 7 pm on February 23, Cardines is ready to get down to business.

“It is good to be back. The team is looking forward to the tournament and we are going to take it one game at a time,” Cardines told TTFA media.

“The first game is against St Vincent and we are ready to take it as it comes.”

After playing SVG, TT will play Dominica and Canada on February 25 and 27 respectively. Only the group winner will advance to the Concacaf under-20 championship later this year.

Cardines stressed on the importance of togetherness within the group to navigate the qualifiers.

“I think the whole team is important in these three games. Everyone will play a crucial part,” he said. “There is not one player who is going to stand out. There is not one player who is going to fall short. We are a team and we are going to do everything together.”

The Crystal Palace player, who made the move to the London club at 16, grew up in Stevenage, Hertfordshire. He qualifies to play for the red, white and black through his TT grandparents and he said playing for his family is his biggest motivation.

“I want to make my family proud. I want to get my family nice things and just make them happy really. That is what it is about,” Cardines said.

“(Wearing the TT badge) obviously means a lot to me. My family is here.

“My granny and grandad are not with us anymore so I know I am making them proud when they watch down on me. It makes me happy to know they are watching and I am making them proud.”

He said the TT team will need the backing of the 12th man to take them through the qualifiers.

“I think we need a lot of people to fill out the stadium. We need as many people as we can possibly get. We are going to need it in these games. It will be crucial.”