Cops find gun, ganja in Claxton Bay

Cops find gun, ammunition and ganja in Claxton Bay in an exercise between Thursday night and early Friday. -

South Highway Patrol Unit police arrested three men in a stop-and-search exercise in Claxton Bay on Thursday for having a gun, marijuana and drunk driving.

The police said at around 11.45 am, officers stopped a white Nissan Frontier with two occupants heading east along Cedar Hill Road.

The police searched the van and allegedly found two brown rectangular blocks containing 1.068 kilogrammes of marijuana, a magazine and one round of 9mm ammunition.

The police immediately arrested the driver, 28, from Gasparillo, and the 42-year-old passenger from Claxton Bay.

They are expected to be charged with having the gun and ammunition as well as having the marijuana for trafficking.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested a 54-year-old man for driving under the influence.

The exercise took place between 10 pm on Thursday and 2 am on Friday.

W/Insp Mohan and Sgt Jairaj co-ordinated the exercise which Cpl Maharaj and acting Cpl Jacob led.

It included PCs Theroulde, Roopan, Lugo and Harris, and WPC Roberts.