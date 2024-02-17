Cherelle Thompson 38th in women's 50m free at World Aquatic Champs

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Cherelle Thompson. - Newsday File Photo

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Cherelle Thompson did not advance past the preliminary round in the women's 50m freestyle event at the World Aquatic Championships in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

Swimming in lane three in heat number eight, Thompson placed third in her race when she hit the wall in a time of 26.03 seconds. The race was won by Bermuda's Emma Harvey, who registered a time of 25.93 seconds. Uganda's Gloria Muzito clocked 26.01 seconds for a second-place finish.

Like Thompson, both Harvey and Muzito were unable to progress beyond the heats, while the TT swimmer finished 38th overall in a field which included over 100 swimmers.

The women's 50m freestyle final will be held on Sunday, with Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem heading into the finale with the fastest qualifying time of 23.90 seconds.

On Friday, Thompson finished 41st overall in the women's 50m butterfly event. Sjoestroem sped to victory ahead of France's Melanie Henique in the 50m butterfly final on Saturday.