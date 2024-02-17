Blackpool to host 31st Old Boys football match

BLACKPOOL Sports Club from Mt Lambert will be staging their 31st Annual Old Boys Football match in memory of founding member Cecil “Rajay” Joseph at the Aranguez Savannah on Sunday at 4 pm.

In the past, the club honoured former outstanding individuals for their contributions to sports and culture in the international and local arenas.

This year, the club will be honouring Duvonne Stewart, the highly recognised pan arranger of Renegades Steel Orchestra, for his contribution to the steelband movement.

Also being recognised are: Clive “Santa” Niles, the former TT and Malvern footballer who is recognised as the pioneer of Malvern’s glamour “Cha Cha Cha” football of the 1960s; Clarence Smith; and Leroy Williams, for their contributions to Blackpool Sports Club.

The afternoon will see a football match between Moosai’s Sports and Soft Drinks.

Former national players such as Alvin Corneal, Everald “Gally” Cummings, Bobby Sookram, Ron La Forest, Ellis Sadaphal and others will be in attendance.

The club has invited the public to witness an afternoon of nostalgia.