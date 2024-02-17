Arima mayor Maharaj looks to drive youth away from crime via sports

Agents Cricket Club captain Stefan Gopie (R), introduces his team to Arima Mayor Balliram Maharaj at the launch of the East Zone Cricket League, at the Princess Royal Park, Arima on Saturday. - Angelo Marcelle

ARIMA mayor Balliram Maharaj says one of his main goals during his tenure as mayor of the borough will be to eradicate crime through the elevation of sports and sporting programmes among the youth in Arima and environs.

Maharaj, who was sworn in as Arima mayor in September 2023, made the statement during the opening of the 2024 TT Cricket Board (TTCB) East Zone cricket senior division at the Princess Royal Park, Arima on Saturday.

Maharaj and Sam Phillip, East zone cricket chairman, both reflected on the glory days of the Princess Royal Park venue which hosted regional First Class cricket back in the 1970s.

Maharaj boasted of Arima's talent in the cricket and wider sporting arena, and he mentioned household names such as Sunil Narine, Phil Simmons and the Gomes brothers – Larry and Sheldon – as examples of sporting excellence in Arima.

With the country's murder toll well over 40 for 2024, Maharaj said sport remains the vehicle to drive youth away from the scourge of crime.

"I am very concerned about the crime situation. If we see football and cricket come back, it will stop the people, as Mr Phillip said – instead of a gun – they will have a bat and a ball in hand," Maharaj said.

"Let us change our thinking. The way to fight crime is getting the minds of these children occupied. No good cricketer, singer, calypsonian or footballer will ever think about putting a gun in their hands. We want a bat in their hands."

Maharaj thanked the police, aldermen and councillors for their roles in the execution of a "crime-free" Arima Carnival.

"We will go and try to bring back sport in Arima how it used to be. Every child who gets into sports and has talent will not consider anything about the crime," Maharaj told Newsday.

"I look forward to using sport as a media to reduce the breeding of criminals."

As Fulham Cricket Club and Agents, who have both been in existence for over four decades, took the field to renew their rivalry, Maharaj made a call for the erection of a pavilion at the Princess Royal Park facility.

"I am making a public statement to the Minister of Sport and Community Development, to consider constructing a pavilion here at the Larry Gomes Cricket Enclosure, to revive cricket in Arima and the surrounding areas," he said.

"Once a pavilion is in place, we will be back in pristine glory, witnessing First Class cricket in Arima again."

He said, that with the assistance of the National Commission for Self Help Limited (NCSHL) and Minister of Planning and Development and Arima MP, Penelope Beckles-Robinson, the idea can swiftly turn into realisation.

"The request for the pavilion has been made verbally," Maharaj said. "The idea came to me that we could use a double-sided pavilion right where they use for the judging of the band. One stand will be for the Carnival, and one will be for cricket."

Beckles-Robinson, who also spoke at the opening of the East zone division, supported Maharaj's call for upgrades to the venue and she said the neighbouring Arima Velodrome is also in need of repair work.

"As the MP, I will still say Arima is blessed with one of the best facilities. A lot of other areas would love to have a facility with so much space. It is always a question of management and consultation," Beckles-Robinson said.