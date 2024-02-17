Applause to CEPEP

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Carnival, the most anticipated and celebrated festival in TT, is a time of creativity and cultural expressions and the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) continues to demonstrate its commitment to maintaining clean and vibrant environments during the festivities.

These assiduous efforts are deserving of commendations, as many can attest to.

CEPEP played a vital role in ensuring our streets were kept clean before, during and after the festivities. Its dedicated team of workers could be seen tirelessly sweeping the streets, collecting rubbish and maintaining public spaces.

This not only enhances the overall aesthetic appeal but also ensures a safe environment for both locals and tourists.

I applaud their hard work and encourage continued support for their endeavours in preserving our beautiful TT.

ANCILLA KIRBY-SCOTT

via e-mail