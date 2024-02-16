TT U20 football coach: We must beat St Vincent – no disrespect

TT men's under-20 football team coach Brian Haynes, left, speaks to his young charges during a training session on Thursday. - Photo courtesy TTFA media.

Trinidad and Tobago under-20 men's football coach Brian Haynes says his team's main focus ahead of this month's Concacaf under-20 championship qualifiers is their opening game against St Vincent and Grenadines (SVG), at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on February 23.

TT are placed with Dominica, SVG and group favourites Canada in group D. Only the group winner will advance to this year's Concacaf under-20 championship, to join the five other group winners from the qualifiers and the region's six highest-ranked under-20 teams: US, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.

Haynes said his team will have no room for mistakes once the qualifying campaign begins.

"We are preparing for the first game. That is it. Nothing means anything unless we play that first game and do what we have to do to win that game," Haynes told TT Football Association (TTFA) media at a training session on Thursday.

"No disrespect to St Vincent or whoever we are going to play, but that is our focus – winning that first game."

After their opening game against SVG, the young Soca Warriors play Dominica on February 25, before ending the group with a meeting against Canada on February 27. All group D games will be played at the Mucurapo venue.

Haynes admitted to knowing little about TT's opponents.

"(We have not been able to get much information on other teams), which is fine. It is really quiet out there.

"It makes me more determined to prepare my team the way we have to play."

On Wednesday, Haynes' 21-man squad for the qualifiers was announced, with seven foreign-based players being included. The team also features 11 members from coach Shawn Cooper's TT team which competed at last year's Concacaf under-17 championship. The foreign-based players include goalkeeper Ailan Panton, striker Larry Noel, attacking midfielder Derrel Garcia and English-born flanker Rio Cardines, a Crystal Palace youth player.

Haynes said the inclusion of the foreign-based talent has raised the intensity of the squad.

"The level of professionalism is one thing, and the level of play is another thing. The body of work these guys bring to the group is awesome," Haynes said.

"They are not here to be casual. They are here working hard and giving their best. What it has done is lift the level of all the players."

Haynes said the process of trimming his squad was a difficult one and he likened the feeling to "getting rid of kids you own."

He said the players were gutted to be released from the final squad, but he assured them of their significance in getting the team to their current level.

Haynes promised "possession-oriented" football with a purpose and he said it was imperative for his team to keep clean sheets in the qualifiers as they have a competent defensive group.

"(The fans) are going to meet a bunch of players who are very hard-working. Second of all, they are going to meet a bunch of players who play for each other.

"Thirdly and most importantly, (the fans will see) a team that wants to win and entertain TT."

The under-20s have had mixed fortunes in friendlies against Jamaica's under-20 team and a locally based TT men's team in the last few weeks, recording one win and two losses. From 4 pm on Saturday at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, Haynes' team will take on another friendly outing when they meet TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier two team QPCC.