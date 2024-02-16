Signal Hill Secondary student stabbed in classroom

Signal Hill Secondary School, Tobago. -

THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett has strongly condemned a stabbing incident at the Signal Hill Secondary School on February 16, which resulted in one student being hospitalised with serious injuries.

In a 32-second video, which went viral on social media, a male student was seen stabbing a classmate with an object while other students shouted in the background. A female student could also be heard saying repeatedly, “He stabbing him.”

Saying she was “utterly appalled and deeply grieved” by the heinous incident, which occurred around midday, Hackett said, “This act of violence is an outright assault on the very sanctity of our educational institutions and the safety of our staff and students.” She added, school violence, in any form, is “utterly intolerable and completely unacceptable.

“It not only shatters lives but also undermines the fundamental principles of education as a safe haven for intellectual and emotional growth.”

Hackett said the division stands in solidarity with the victim, his family and the entire Signal Hill Secondary School community.

She said the incident has strengthened her resolve to root out such despicable acts from schools in Tobago.