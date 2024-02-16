Sea Lots man found hiding in Siparia KFC ceiling

A man was found hiding in the ceiling of a KFC in Siparia after allegedly attempting to rob the establishment on Thursday morning.

Police said around 1.45 am they received a call from the restaurant manager about a man on the premises of the KFC on High Street, Siparia. On the scene, they noticed an open door to the air conditioning room outside of the establishment.

Following this, the store's manager was contacted and arrived to open the building where, in the office, they noticed the security camera system had been disabled and the safe tampered with.

Although nothing appeared to be missing from the safe, several hand and power tools were seen nearby. After checking the premises, police found the man hiding in the ceiling. He was arrested and taken to the Siparia Criminal Investigations Department office along with the seized tools for further questioning.

Crime scene investigators visited the establishment and discovered he had gained access to the building via the air conditioning vent at the back of the building.

PC Banahar is continuing enquiries.