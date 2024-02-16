Sagicor launches insurance guide

Sagicor’s president and CEO Keston Howell. Photo courtesy Sagicor -

Sagicor General Insurance (SGI) has launched an online essential guide to make insurance easy to understand for its customers.

Described as a "book of general insurance wisdom," it aims to simplify insurance and empower customers to make smart decisions about the products and benefits they choose.

In a media release on February 16, Sagicor said the guide will help increase individuals’ understanding of how insurance works, its benefits, the responsibilities of the policyholder and insurance company and demystify insurance terms.

The 47-page booklet titled, Covered, adopts a plain English approach to explaining all things insurance.

The guide gives quick tips for selecting policies and coverage, offers insights on how to make claims effectively and breaks down critical terms and concepts related to general insurance.

Covered provides a comprehensive look and explanation of all aspects related to home and travel insurance. It covers several topics, including the details of an insurance contract, the contents of a policy and the requirements when seeking to renew a policy.

The guide also addresses the critical clauses of a contract that customers should pay attention to and several examples to assist policyholders and the wider public in understanding how general insurance works.

Sagicor’s president and CEO, Keston Howell, said, "We understand that insurance terms, conditions and principles can be overwhelming and at times confusing, which is why we remain committed to making insurance easy to understand. I am confident that this will be a valuable resource that puts the power to make informed decisions in individuals’ hands."

The guide can be accessed on Sagicor's website, www.sagicor.com.