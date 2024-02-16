Marchin Patriots hunt 2nd National League premiership I win

Marchin Patriots' Derone Davis -

Home advantage could provide a major boost for National League premiership I newcomers Bess Motors Marchin Patriots as they hunt their second win on the trot against Preysal Sports Club, when round two bowls off at Marchin Recreation Grounds in Charlieville on Saturday.

The two-day affair begins at 9.30am and the host team are intent on extending their winning form in their debut season in the top flight.

In their opening match two weeks ago, Patriots churned out a comprehensive 236-run victory over Central Sports, courtesy a team effort.

Preysal, however, will be no walkover as they also recorded a four-wicket triumph in their first match against Clarke Road United.

In other matches on Saturday, Powergen also chase their second consecutive victory when they play host to defending league champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) at Syne Village in Penal.

Powergen defeated returning premiership team Merry Boys by a healthy innings and 63 runs in their first match while QPCC were held to a drawn result against Profilbau Victoria United. The Parkites, however, earned first innings points, but will be goal-bound on grabbing their first outright win this weekend.

Victoria travel to Clarke Road to play the hosts while Central Sports head to Diego Martin to face Merry Boys, as both seek their first win of the tourney.