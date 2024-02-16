Dylan Carter 15th in 50m free at World Aquatics Champs

Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago -

Dylan Carter did not advance to the final of the World Aquatics Championships (long course) men’s 50m freestyle after placing eighth in semi-final two at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar, on Friday.

Swimming out of lane seven, TT’s Carter was last to touch the wall in 22.01 seconds, and finished 15th fastest overall.

His time was a tad slower than his earlier clocking of 21.95s in heat ten of 12. There, he was fourth fastest, and 11th fastest of the 16 progressing semi-finalists.

In semi-final two, Australian Cameron McEvoy (21.23s), Swede Bjoern Seeliger (21.67s), Greek Kristian Gkolomeev (21.72s and Dutchman Kenzo Simons (21.73s) completed the top four respectively, and automatically advanced to Saturday’s medal race.

Additionally, compatriot Cherelle Thompson was unable to progress past her women’s 50m butterfly heat as she finished fourth.

Swimming out of lane four in heat three of seven, Thompson clocked 29.58s and did not finish among the top 16 times. Of the 57 contestants, her time was 41st.

On Monday, Carter placed fifth in the 50 butterfly. He clocked 23.17s.