Cooper, Pierre star as Red Force thump WI Academy in 3 days

TT Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip. - File photo

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force secured their first outright win of the 2024 West Indies Championship after thumping West Indies Academy by six wickets, inside three days, at Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts on Friday.

At the start of play, WI Academy were in their second innings on 84/3, trailing TT’s first-innings score of 329 by 82 runs. The academy put up some resistance in the middle and lower order, but were eventually dismissed for 224, giving Red Force an easy victory target of 59.

In response, Red Force may have dropped their guard a bit as they lost four wickets en route to a victorious 60/4 from 16.2 overs.

The result was a welcome one for TT, who played to a no-result against defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles in their opening contest.

At the resumption on Friday, WI Academy lost Mbeki Joseph (34) in the fourth over as he was bowled out brilliantly by left-arm spinner Khary Pierre. Joseph was unable to add any runs to his overnight score.

Recent West Indies debutant Teddy Bishop, 21, joined Nyeem Young at the crease, but the latter soon departed on 18 as he tried to slash Pierre, mistimed the bounce, and was bowled. At that point, WI Academy were 104/5.

After the drinks break, spin-bowling skipper Bryan Charles introduced himself to the attack and was rewarded with Bishop’s scalp, trapped leg-before.

Just before lunch, Charles struck again as he had Tobagonian Joshua James (21) play into the hands of Jason Mohammed. With just three wickets in hand, WI Academy were 155/7 and still trailing TT by 11 runs.

However, after the break, Joshua Bishop and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett showed some fight and put on a good 55-run partnership to carry WI Academy to 210. But fast bowler Anderson Phillip broke their lower-order stand as he had Bishop (29) edge to wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo.

Phillip turned the screws on the academy team as Johann Layne chipped a delivery straight to Cephas Cooper, which took them to 212/9.

Bowen-Tuckett showed mettle at the back as he smashed an unbeaten 46 while final batsman Ashmead Need could only score one.

Phillip (4/33), Charles (4/57) and Pierre (2/42) accounted for the wickets.

Red Force lost a few wickets in the chase as Bishop accounted for day-two century-maker Jyd Goolie (13), Mohammed (seven) and Cooper (six), while Nedd had Vikash Mohan (18) trapped in front his stumps.

However, Tion Webster stroked 14 not out as TT met their target in under 17 overs, closing on 60/4. They begin round three against Leeward Islands Hurricanes on Wednesday at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Regional Scores -

WI ACADEMY 163 (39) – Teddy Bishop 65, Joshua Bishop 32 not out, Johann Laye 27; Jayden Seales 3/26, Anderson Phillip 3/63, Khary Pierre 2/16 & 224 (70/1) – Carlon Bowe-Tuckett 46, Mbeki Joseph 34, Ackeem Auguste 34, Joshua Bishop 29, Joshua James 21; Anderson Phillip 4/33, Bryan Charles 4/57, Khary Pierre 2/42 vs TT RED FORCE 329 (115.3) – Jyd Goolie 113, Vikash Mohan 54, Amir Jangoo 40, Cephas Cooper 28, Bryan Charles 25; Ashmead Nedd 6/78, Joshua Bishop 3/116 & 60/4 (16.2) – Vikash Mohan 18, Tion Webster 14 not out; Joshua Bishop 3/28 – TT won by six wickets.

BARBADOS 214 (49.5) – Kevin Wickham 74, Shane Dowrich 37, Jomel Warrican 21; Ryan John 4/47, Darel Cyrus 2/41, Shamar Springer 2/61 & 126 (38.1) – Roshon Primus 25, Jonathan Drakes 20, Kraigg Brathwaite 18; Shemar Springer 4/44, Ryan John 3/28 vs WINDWARDS 325 (98.1) – Jeremy Solozano 86, Sunil Ambris 72, Kimani Melius 53, Johann Jeremiah 32, Shemar Springer 29; Jomel Warrican 5/59, Chemar Holder 2/60 & 18/1 (3.5) – Jeremy Solozano 13 not out – Windwards won by nine wickets.

CCC 307 (97) – Joanthan Carter 135, Shamarh Brooks 36, Sion Hackett 30, Zishan Motara 28; Gordon Bryan 3/66, Ojay Shields 3/78, Abhijai Mansingh 2/37 & 87 (30.4) – Kirstan Kallicharan 29; Pete Salmon 4/12, Gordon Bryan 3/19, Abhijai Mansingh 2/35 vs JAMAICA 331 (91.2) – Chadwick Walton 163, Carlos Brown 48, Pete Salmon 45; Zishan Motara 7/108 & 69/0 (9.3) – Chadwick Walton 46 not out, Carlos Brown 19 not out – Jamaica won by ten wickets.

LEEWARDS – 352 (99.2) – Mikyle Louis 113, Jahmar Hamilton 77, Rahkeem Cornwall 54, Terance Warde 23; Ronaldo Ali Mohamed 5/69 & 295 (69.4) – Mikyle Louis 130, Kacey Carty 34, Colin Archibald 31; Kevlon Anderson 5/57, Ronaldo Ali Mohammed 2/66 vs GUYANA 188 (57.3) - Ronaldo Ali Mohamed 41, Veerasammy Permaul 34, Kevin Sinclair 29; Daniel Doram 4/40, Jeremiah Louis 3/42 & 67/1 (35) – Tagenarine Chanderpaul 40 not out, Raymond Perez 20 not out – Match drawn.