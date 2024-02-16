Central, South win in Interzone U15 cricket semis

The South Under-15 Interzone team. - Photo courtesy TT Cricket Board

CENTRAL zone and South zone will meet in the final of the TT Cricket Board Interzone Under-15 cricket final.

Both teams won their respective semi-finals yesterday.

At the Caldrac Ground in California, Central defeated North by 148 runs. Central scored 219 all out in 48.2 overs with Joshua Joseph lashing 51 off 103 balls and K'Hill Thomas pitching in with 25, batting at number nine.

Shaheem Khan was the top bowler for North with 3/48 in 8.2 overs.

In response, North were skittled out for 71 in 32.3 overs. North captain Mikaeel Ali tried to keep his team in the match with 20, but impressive returns of 5/17 in ten overs from Daniel Holder handed Central the easy win.

At the National Cricket Centre in Couva, South eased past East by 102 runs.

Adan Gopaul (60), Shaan Ramtahal (44), Aaden Owen (39 not out) and Sachin Nandlal (39) all showed form to lead South to 243 all out in 49.5 overs. Nickolai Castillo tried to contain the South batsmen with 3/32 in six overs.

East could only manage 141/9 in reply with Jaydon Mootoo hitting 26 off 66 balls. Ramtahal demonstrated his ability with the ball also, ending with 4/19 in nine overs and Owen picked up 3/39 in ten overs.

Summarised Scores:

CENTRAL 219 (48.2 overs) (Joshua Joseph 51, K'Hill Thomas 25; Shaheem Khan 3/48, Mikaeel Ali 2/30, Davis Guerra 2/31) vs NORTH 71 (32.3 overs) (M Ali 20; Daniel Holder 5/17, Daron Dhanraj 2/4). Central won by 148 runs.

SOUTH 243 (49.5 overs) (Adan Gopaul 60, Shaan Ramtahal 44, Aaden Owen 39 not out, Sachin Nandlal 39; Nickolai Castillo 3/32, Nathan Sagar 2/29) vs EAST 141/9 (50 overs) (Jaydon Mootoo 26, Jadon Rechais 25; S Ramtahal 4/19, A Owen 3/39, Roberto Badree 2/26). South won by 102 runs.