Vibes at AM Beach

A crew from the British Virgin Islands pose at Caesar’s Army’s AM Beach: Antillea. - Overtime Media

Caesar’s Army transformed the western end of Maracas beach into a mini festival ground for its annual AM Beach all-inclusive event themed Antillea. Antillea is in fact a virtual Caribbean island paradise created by Caesar’s Army on the Microsoft Altspacevr Platform.

Nadia Batson brought the heat on stage on February 8 and raided the AM Beach with her Market and Everytime before “introducing” Virgin Island heartthrob “Adam O” Neal – who’s been making his mark across the Carnival circuit since his Warming Up song splashed a few years ago, and is poised for some major success, a media release said.

Top performances came from Kerwin DuBois, GBM Neutron and Patrice Roberts.