Vibes at AM Beach

A crew from the British Virgin Islands pose at Caesar’s Army’s AM Beach: Antillea. - Overtime Media
Caesar’s Army transformed the western end of Maracas beach into a mini festival ground for its annual AM Beach all-inclusive event themed Antillea. Antillea is in fact a virtual Caribbean island paradise created by Caesar’s Army on the Microsoft Altspacevr Platform.

Nadia Batson brought the heat on stage on February 8 and raided the AM Beach with her Market and Everytime before “introducing” Virgin Island heartthrob “Adam O” Neal – who’s been making his mark across the Carnival circuit since his Warming Up song splashed a few years ago, and is poised for some major success, a media release said.

Top performances came from Kerwin DuBois, GBM Neutron and Patrice Roberts.

Caesar’s Army director Jules Sobion with singers Nadia Batson and “Adam O” Neal following their performances at AM Beach: Antillea. - Overtime Media

Enjoying the vibes - Overtime Media

In living colour at AM Beach: Antillea - Overtime Media

Happy trio enjoys AM Beach: Antillea. - Overtime Media

GMB Neutron gets down “in de centre” at Caesar’s Army’s AM Beach: Antillea. - Overtime Media

Nadia Batson performing at AM Beach:
Antillea. - Overtime Media

