Valencia pensioner stabbed to death at home

The body of a 71-year-old pensioner was found at his home in Valencia on Ash Wednesday with several stabbed wounds.

The police identified the dead as Mohan Singh, of Bypass Road.

A police report said the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) and Eastern Division police responded to a report at around 4.15 pm and went to Singh’s home.

When they arrived, they saw Singh motionless and lying face down in his flat concrete home with what appeared to be stab wounds.

Ambulance personnel had also responded but found no signs of life.

A DMO later viewed the body and ordered that it be removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

Investigations are ongoing.