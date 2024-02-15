Tribe, Teja take Downtown Carnival titles
THE reading of the results for the Downtown Carnival winners 2024 on Ash Wednesday saw The Lost Tribe placing first in the large bands category with their scarlet ibis themed portrayals and Mical Teja’s DNA snatching the Downtown Road March title along with the overall Road March title.
The announcement event, held at City Hall, Port of Spain, had this year’s results read by Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne and councillor for St Ann’s River South Jenneil Frederick with chief judge Ezra Joseph also present.
When asked about his first Carnival as mayor of Port of Spain, Alleyne said, “Things went well...
“There are many stakeholders that come together every year to make this festival a success. I don’t think that we give ourselves enough credit for the skill that we display in making it happen. I’m very happy for the collaborative effort everyone has shown and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can make better for Carnival 2025.”
Carnival Tuesday Results:
Downtown Road March
Mical Teja - DNA (59 plays)
Bunji Garlin - Carnival Contract (43 plays)
Olatunji Yearwood - Inventor (9 plays)
Large Band
The Lost Tribe - Fly
Paparazzi Carnival - Ihoka: The Forgotten Trail
Ronnie and Caro Mas Band - Bushfire: The Arising of New Life
Medium Band
K2K Alliance & Partners - The Salt Crossing Desert Season
Kinetic Mas - Yokoso
Image Nation Mas - Jouvay
Small Band
First Citizens Original Jab Jab - Ancestral Warriors
Tribal Connection Cultural Promotion - D’ Spirit Calling
Dog Soldiers - Pow Pow Festival
Most Colorful Bands
First place large band: The Lost Tribe - Fly
First place medium band: Kinetic Mas - Yokoso
First place small band: Tribal Connection Cultural Promotion - D’ Spirit Calling
