Thanks to allwho helped

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell - David Reid

THE EDITOR: As I drove through Woodbrook and the city centre on my way to work Wednesday morning, I couldn’t help but notice the return to normalcy in those areas after all the hustle and bustle and bacchanal that is Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

These things do not happen by chance. They require both planning and management of the execution of those plans. In the same way, an incident-free Carnival does not happen by guessing, hoping or praying. It requires planning and management of the execution.

While there are opportunities (there always will be) to criticise the ministers and the public servants, we must always seize the opportunity to say thank you and job well done, even if it is just to let them know that we see and feel it when they are performing.

So to the hard working officers of the TTPS and the TTDF who were out in numbers, and those who were undoubtedly in street clothes, thank you for a safe Carnival.

To the hard working CEPEP teams and those from the PoS City Corporation and NCC who kept our capital city clean, even with the tens of thousands who played mas and the tens of thousands more who came out to enjoy the days, thanks for a clean Carnival.

To the hard working teams that manned our ambulances and medical support, thank you for taking care of our loved ones when they succumbed to the heat or the festivities.

To a “bullet-proof vest-less” Minister Hinds and Commissioner of Police, good job.

To Minister Mitchell, Pan Trinbago, the NCC and TUCO, good job.

To those who didn’t answer the call to be disruptive, to rob or fight, thank you and don’t let the hard work stop.

To those who constantly told the nation and the world that this would be a violent and bloody Carnival so stay away, you were wrong so try harder and do better.

This is what we are capable of.

DANIEL P WILLIAM

Diego Martin