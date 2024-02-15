Obscene, dangerous behaviour

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: On Carnival Tuesday on Ariapita Avenue, one of the Bliss trucks lowered its music. It did so not to spare the masqueraders or onlookers, but for a DJ to shout in full voice, “If she doh want to bend over, press she down by she neck…she bong to bend over.” He screamed this “advice” repeatedly and more hysterically with each admonition.

Have we gone mad? This is the advice being given in this criminal, woman-hating society?

I believe that the only way for such outrageous behaviour by a DJ to end is to fine the owner/s of the offending band. The patrolling police have ears. They have the authority to stop trucks. Stop them. Charge them. They will soon stop this obscene and dangerous behaviour.

If any readers have better ideas, then let them speak now. “Judgement has fled to brutish beasts and men have lost their reason.”

CHERYL H STOUTE

via e-mail