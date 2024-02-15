Man on bail found murdered in Couva

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

The body of a man was found in some bushes on the roadside in Couva on Thursday with both hands tied as well as a wound to the head.

The police identified the deceased as Vishal Singh of Waterloo Road in Carapichaima.

He was on bail charged with kidnapping and other offences, and as a condition of the bond, the court had ordered that he wear an ankle bracelet.

Initial police reports said at around 9.30 am on Thursday, police from the Electronic Monitoring Unit arrived at the Couva Police Station, having lost the signal from Singh’s device.

Together with Central Division Task Force (Area South) police, they went to the last known area where the signal was lost where they found Singh’s body.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police were alerted and officers visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested and investigators do not have a motive.

Anyone with information on the murder can call the homicide bureau at 652- 0495 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.