Man, 21, in court for policeman's murder

PC Marlone Mitchell -

A 21-year-old man faced a master in the San Fernando High Court on Thursday charged in connection with the shooting death of police corporal Marlone Mitchell during a brawl outside a bar in Couva on February 9.

On February 14, the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police got instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge Anthony Hopkins with murder.

The accused faced master Shabaana Shah in South Court B, who remanded him into police custody to reappear on July 22.

Hopkins has two addresses, one at Quarry Road in Valencia and the other at Mc Bean Village in Couva.

Defense attorney Taradath Singh represented Hopkins, who was given a summary of evidence.

The court heard the State had about 25 witnesses, and about 13 statements were still outstanding.

The prosecution was given until May 31 to file all documents, and the defense has until June 28 to file submissions.

Mitchell, who was based in the Central Division, was shot with his own gun outside Lolita Bar at the Southern Main Road, Mc Bean Village in Couva.

Reports are at around 12.55 am on February 9, Mitchell, who was off duty, was involved in a confrontation with another man at a bar.

The altercation escalated, resulting in the fatal shooting of the officer man and the police were alerted.

The altercation was partially captured on CCTT cameras.

Later the same day, at around 3.30 pm, the suspect, accompanied by his attorney, gave himself up at the Freeport Police Station.

Freeport CID, led by Sgt Harriot and W/Cpl Corban, as well as Sgt Persad, Cpl Carter, and Joseph, and other police from Central Division Task Force (Area South), went to a track off Derry Lane in Mc Bean. There they found the gun (Sig Sauer pistol) with ten rounds of 9 mm ammunition under some galvanised sheets.

Hopkins was taken to the Couva health facility for medical care.