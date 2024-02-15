Kids cool off on Ash Wednesday

Zamora and Elyk Stafford, 5 and 9 respectively, play in the sand at Maracas Beach.

The shores of Maracas Beach were filled with beach-goers who enjoyed the sand and sea after a sweltering Carnival Monday and Tuesday. Children played in the sand and tassa groups brought their rhythms to the shores. A heavy police presence with frequent patrols ensured the safety of beach visitors.

Photos by Faith Ayoung