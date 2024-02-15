Carnival
Kids cool off on Ash Wednesday
Newsday Reporter
An Hour Ago
Zamora and Elyk Stafford, 5 and 9 respectively, play in the sand at Maracas Beach.
The shores of Maracas Beach were filled with beach-goers who enjoyed the sand and sea after a sweltering Carnival Monday and Tuesday. Children played in the sand and tassa groups brought their rhythms to the shores. A heavy police presence with frequent patrols ensured the safety of beach visitors.
Photos by Faith Ayoung
Uniformed police officers patrolled Maracas Beach.
Miracle Aberdeen, 9, plays in the water at Maracas Beach.
From left, Adelia Birchwood, 9, Emmanuel Birchwood, 5, Hakeem Birchwood, 7, Alejandro Burnley, 3, and Elijah Birchwood, 5, play together with their furry friend at Maracas Beach on Ash Wednesday.
Maliefa Pirman took her son Matthias, 2, to Maracas Beach to enjoy the water on Ash Wednesday.
This man was cheered on by onlookers as he danced to tassa from the Malik All Stars on Maracas Beach on Ash Wednesday.
Annie Sohan dances to tassa played by Malik All Stars at a Carib event on Maracas Beach on Ash Wednesday.
Officers patrol Maracas Beach on Ash Wednesday.
The shores of Maracas Beach were full as beach-goers cooled off on Ash Wednesday.
