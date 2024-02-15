Kibwe Loreilhe, Jacqueline Guzman show Rhythms of the Diaspora

Artists Kibwe Loreilhe and Jacqueline Guzman feature in Rhythms of the Diaspora – a joint exhibition that merges vibrant colour, movement and culture.

The exhibition is an artistic celebration of our people, music, identity, and history that viewers are sure to enjoy, said a media release from Horizons Art Gallery.

Loreilhe describes his art as "modern realism with Caribbean influence."

Born in 1987, Loreilhe lives and works in Trinidad and Tobago. At age 20 he began doing joint exhibitions. In his early paintings in oil and acrylic, he worked very slowly, creating detailed renderings. The two decades since he began seriously painting have seen a dramatic evolution of Loreilhe’s approach, the release said.

Practice and training have lent him a confidence and surety that allows him to swiftly capture the dynamic of the moment. He has done live speed paintings for audiences, one of which included TT's Prime Minister, the release said.

Loreilhe continues to strive for the perfect painting, yet, in love with the challenge, he hopes never to find it, the release said.

Visually stunning

As a child, Guzman saw art in the every-day: from trees swaying in the breeze to an old broken-down chair. At 13, she studied under Freda Artman, an established artist in Trinidad. In 1998, Guzman received a degree in physical therapy from Lynn University, USA, but art remains her primary interest.

Guzman’s style is a combination of primitivism and modern techniques, with simplified forms and bold colour. Her work is visually stunning, teeming with dancing figures and cheery panmen, and can be found in businesses and private collections both locally and throughout the world.

The exhibition opened February 15 and runs until February 26 at the gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James.

Viewing is from 8.30 am-5 pm, Monday to Friday, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturday.