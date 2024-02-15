Jyd Goolie hits 2nd first class century as Red Force dominate WI Academy on day two

TT Red Force batsman Jyd Goolie. - (Newsday File Photo)

JYD Goolie (113) notched his second first class century for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force as they dominated with the bat on day two of their West Indies Championship tie against West Indies Academy at the Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts on Thursday.

The Red Force batsmen made Academy bowlers toil in the sun as TT posted a solid 329 all out in the final session, in reply to their opponent’s first-innings knock of 163. TT’s stern response gave them a healthy lead of 166 runs.

At stumps on day two, WI Academy closed their second innings on 84/3 after 21 overs, trailing TT by 82 runs with two days to go.

When play resumed on Thursday with TT in 128/3, overnight batsmen Goolie and Amir Jangoo went on to build a game-changing 90-run partnership. Both players batted smartly but Jangoo’s support diminished when he edged to Teddy Bishop at slips off left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd.

At 184/4, Tion Webster joined the in-form Goolie in the middle. They added only 14 runs to the score before Nedd struck again, this time, trapping Webster (nine) leg before wicket.

TT entered the luck break at 222/5 with Goolie on 67 n.o and Terrance Hinds on 14 n.o.

Hinds was dismissed soon as he was caught by Johann Layne while attempting to clear the fielder. Layne, however, ran back from deep cover point to snare Hinds.

Goolie continued to inch closer to his second first class century and achieved the feat after smashing Nedd through the off-side for four. He scored it in 223 balls and hit ten fours and two sixes.

Just before the start of the final session, Goolie tried to paddle one behind the stumps but played into the gloves of wicketkeeper Carlon Bowen-Tuckett.

At 288/7, lower-order batsmen Bryan Charles (25), Anderson Phillip (16) and Khary Pierre (10) still had fair contributions as they carried to 329 after 115/4 overs.

Trailing by 166 runs, WI Academy returned the middle and lost opener Kadeem Alleyne off the final ball of the first over, courtesy of Phillip. Alleyne was caught behind by Jangoo without scoring.

Ackeem Auguste (34) met Rashawn Worrell (12) at the crease and the duo temporarily repaired their shaky start before the latter was caught by Pierre off skipper Charles’ spin.

Auguste fell soon after, caught by Jason Mohammed off another Charles delivery.

Mbeki Joseph (34 not out) and Nyeem Young (three not out) closed out the second day for WI Academy on 84/3, trailing TT by 82 runs.

Charles picked up 2/7 and Anderson 1/9 in the final session.

Summarised Scores

WI ACADEMY 163 (39) – Teddy Bishop 65, Joshua Bishop 32 not out, Johann Laye 27; Jayden Seales 3/26, Anderson Phillip 3/63, Khary Pierre 2/16 & 84/3 (21) - Mbeki Joseph 34 not out, Ackeem Auguste 34; Bryan Charles 2/7 vs TT RED FORCE 329 (115.3) - Jyd Goolie 113, Vikash Mohan 54, Amir Jangoo 40, Cephas Cooper 28, Bryan Charles 25; Ashmead Nedd 6/78, Joshua Bishop 3/116

LEEWARDS – 352 (99.2) – Mikyle Louis 113, Jahmar Hamilton 77, Rahkeem Cornwall 54, Terance Warde 23; Ronaldo Ali Mohamed 5/69 & 52/1 (15) - Mikyle Louis 37 not out vs GUYANA 188 (57.3) - Ronaldo Ali Mohamed 41, Veerasammy Permaul 34, Kevin Sinclair 29; Daniel Doram 4/40, Jeremiah Louis 3/42

BARBADOS 214 (49.5) – Kevin Wickham 74, Shane Dowrich 37, Jomel Warrican 21; Ryan John 4/47, Darel Cyrus 2/41, Shamar Springer 2/61 & 43/1 (13.3) - Kraigg Brathwaite 18 vs WINDWARDS 325 (98.1) – Jeremy Solozano 86, Sunil Ambris 72, Kimani Melius 53, Johann Jeremiah 32, Shemar Springer 29; Jomel Warrican 5/59, Chemar Holder 2/60

CCC 307 (97) – Joanthan Carter 135, Shamarh Brooks 36, Sion Hackett 30, Zishan Motara 28; Gordon Bryan 3/66, Ojay Shields 3/78, Abhijai Mansingh 2/37 vs JAMAICA 243/4 (65.1) - Chadwick Walton 158 not out, Carlos Brown 48; Zishan Motara 3/53