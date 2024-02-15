Iconic Jean Pierre Complex set for $36m facelift

An overview of the Jean Pierre Complex located at Wrightson Road Extension, Port of Spain. - File photo

JEAN Pierre Complex is next on the agenda of the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) to undergo major refurbishment in 2024.

Last month, SporTT received Cabinet approval to conduct the repairs needed to bring the 46-year-old facility up to standard and to satisfy safety requirements. The work will cost an estimated $36,105,966.64.

A media release by SporTT on February 15 said, "This follows the refurbishment of the neighbouring and equally iconic Hasely Crawford Stadium, which hosted the Commonwealth Youth Games in August 2023."

In 2022, SporTT commissioned a preliminary facility condition assessment report to evaluate the condition of the Jean Pierre Complex. The report identified several areas for refurbishment but also noted that there are no visible signs of structural challenges at the venue.

The complex was subsequently earmarked for repairs, following the completion of the refurbishment of Hasely Crawford Stadium. The works at Jean Pierre Complex will include general refurbishment of the facility, along with the replacement of the spectator seats, the washroom and player facilities, the scoreboard and the hard courts.

The facility was built in 1978 to host the 1979 Netball World Championships when Trinidad and Tobago’s Calypso Girls were crowned joint champions in the global tournament. Following this victory, the venue was named after Trinidad and Tobago netball icon, the late Eugenia “Jean” Pierre, who led the team to its finest-ever finish in the competition.

The complex features indoor seating for 825 people, while the outer east and west courts have a combined 9,932 seats. Beyond netball, the facility has hosted various sports – including volleyball, basketball, hockey, table tennis, badminton, gymnastics and martial arts – as well as a variety of cultural events.