Fatima hand Vishnu Boys’ first loss of SSCL season

Hillview College captain Andre Suglal is bowled during the Secondary Schools Cricket League premiership match against Naparima College at Lewis Street San Fernando. - Lincoln Holder

THE win streak of Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College came to an end on Thursday in round five of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League premiership division competition.

Fatima College ended Vishnu’s unbeaten run this season with a 70-run victory at the Bamboo United Cricket Ground in Bamboo.

Fatima posted a competitive 232 all out in 49.5 overs with Zachary Siewah hitting a brisk 84 off 79 balls with three fours and eight sixes as his impressive season continued. Opener Caiden Mack struck 61 off 102 deliveries to help Fatima to the total.

National youth player Andrew Rambaran was the chief destroyer for Vishnu with 4/25 in nine overs and Ishmael Ali bagged 2/46 in seven overs.

In response, Vishnu could only muster 162/8 in 50 overs.

Ali and Rambaran also led Vishnu in the batting department scoring 38 and 33 respectively, but Niall Maingot’s 3/24 ensured Fatima earned a comfortable win.

At the Presentation College, Chaguanas school ground, the home team crushed St Mary’s College by 205 runs to make it five wins on the trot.

Presentation posted a healthy 274/9 in 50 overs with Fareez Ali falling one short of a century. St Mary’s bowler Samir Saroop tried his best to limit the Presentation batsmen by grabbing 4/23.

In response, St Mary’s were bundled out for 69 in 35.1 overs. The trio of Darius Batoosingh (2/3), Ramone Sawh (2/18) and Alexander Chase (2/21) grabbed two wickets each for Presentation, the leaders of the competition.

St Benedict’s College, Naparima College and Presentation College, San Fernando also recorded wins.

Summarised Scores:

FATIMA 232 (Zachary Siewah 84, Caiden Mack 61; Andrew Rambaran 4/25, Ishmael Ali 2/46) vs VISHNU BOYS HINDU 162/8 (50 overs) (I Ali 38, A Rambaran 33; Niall Maingot 3/24). Fatima won by 70 runs.

ST BENEDICT’S 352/7 (41 overs) (Josh Telemaque 87, Jaydon John 57, Jonathan Jebodh 37; Zameer Ali 3/81) vs EL DORADO EAST 69 (Mikkel Mentor 5/9). St Benedict’s won by 283 runs.

PRESENTATION, CHAGUANAS 274/9 (50 overs) (Fareez Ali 99, B Phillip 43, Christiano Ramnanan 35; Samir Saroop 4/23, Arshad Harrilal 2/37, Josiah Nicholls 2/55) vs ST MARY’S 69 (35.1 overs) (Ryan Yearwood 21; Darius Batoosingh 2/3, Ramone Sawh 2/18, Alexander Chase 2/21). Presentation won by 205 runs.

PRESENTATION, SAN FERNANDO 273/6 (Aadian Racha 104, Brendon Boodoo 42, Saif Ali 30; Kallis Ali 2/26, Josiah Caramally 2/50) vs PRINCES TOWN WEST 96 (44.1 overs) (Jaylan Ransome 43; Levi Ghanny 4/33, Emilio Villafana 3/2, B Boodoo 2/9). Presentation won by 177 runs.

HILLVIEW 126 (36.2 overs) (Akshay Colai 39; Oshan Gobin 3/26, Aarion Mohammed 3/47) vs NAPARIMA 130/2 (29.1 overs) (Rayhan Ramkissoon 62). Naparima won by eight wickets.