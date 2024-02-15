Empty stands but no room to cool off

Showtime Mas bandleader Godfrey Enile get the masqueraders ready to trample the stage at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Carnival Tuesday. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I am writing this while sitting in the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah in an area that is practically empty around midday on Carnival Tuesday, after paying the general admission fee of $150.

Why is this worth mentioning? Because I am a registered masquerader who invested thousands to play with my band of choice but had to pay extra to see a minuscule part of the show in which I am a participant.

Upon entering the Savannah there were three large bands and a small band ahead of mine. Knowing that it would be close to two hours before my band would cross the stage, I asked the stewards manning a small gate on the eastern side of the stage for permission to sit in the virtually empty stand while I await my band’s entry stage-side.

Sadly, they indicated that only those with an NCC pass are permitted to enter. I stand corrected, but I am fairly sure that in the not-too-distant past, masqueraders were allowed in that stand through that entrance free of charge.

I made this request, not only because I wanted a brief respite from the elements (midday sun while stationary, Sahara dust, etc), but also because as a Carnival aficionado I like watching mas as well as playing mas. Since I hardly get the chance to see other bands while playing, I thought this was a brief opportunity to view and appreciate other productions.

It is my firm belief that seats should be reserved free of charge for masqueraders who for one reason or the other are desirous of sitting in the stand to await their band's entry to the stage. To avoid abuse, the number should be limited and made available on a first come, first served basis, with the proviso that your band must have already entered the Savannah.

This will ensure that it is not overcrowded, and that the same masqueraders would not be sitting there for an inordinately lengthy period. There will be a relatively quick and smooth turnover of the small number (based on my observation) of those wishing to avail themselves of this facility.

I know cynics will remark, “You can’t play mas and ’fraid sun.” While I agree with this to a certain extent, I would counter with, “Playing mas is supposed to be fun, not hard labour.”

CLAUDE A JOB

via e-mail