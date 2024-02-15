Cops injured at sea, hospitalised

A ship harboured in the Gulf of Paria. - File photo

TWO police Coastal Support Unit officers were injured at sea and hospitalised on Thursday morning.

According to reports, PC Tirbanie and PC Gonzales were aboard Marine Vehicle CP-002 in the Gulf of Paria. Around 10.30 am, after refuelling the vessel, there was an explosion at the stern of the vessel as it was nearing Peake Trading: The Home Store.

Both officers were thrown into the sea but were assisted by Coast Guard officers who carried them to Staubles Bay and then to the St James hospital for treatment. Tirbanie received burns to his face, left and right arms and back, while Gonzales received an injury to his left leg.

Investigations are ongoing.