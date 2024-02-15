Carnival disappointment

The North Stand at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I want to register my sadness at what we have come to. No longer an expression of protest and a sharing of knowledge in appealing, creative ways. Now it’s a showing of nakedness in many colours. I had watched Monday and Tuesday Carnival bands with my children and neighbours’ children in the North Stand.

Now the North Stand was empty, even the Grand Stand was practically empty. For there was nothing to see, but displays of wanton nakedness. And nothing to hear but one calypso – the same calypso all day long – as if it were decreed by some mafia that this is the only calypso to be played on stage and therefore counted by the NCC as the road march.

This one-song system and many others on the road has unfortunately been going on for over ten years. Going to the Grand Stand and North Stand on Carnival Tuesday has now become a waste of time.

When will the NCC realise that there needs to be more creativity and stop this one-calypso on the stage boredom with several unknown official listening points so that the results show what calypsoes were actually being played for the enjoyment of the mas players.

Control of what is being played and how many times must be taken out of the hands of the road march mafia. As for the nakedness, I suggest the NCC give as incentives, prizes to bands with costumes of pants, skirts, dresses that do not expose above mid-thigh. We have to try!

CERONNE PREVATT

Arima