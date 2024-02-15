Back to pressing national issues

The overturned boat, later identified as the Gulfstream, leaking oil 200m off Cove, Tobago. - Jaydn Sebro

THE EDITOR: For two days, citizens set their fears aside, engaging either in the vibrant festivities of Carnival or enjoying a tranquil staycation with families and loved ones.

It was a period of much-needed calm, each individual finding solace in their own unique way. While some may question how the pulsating beats of soca music could bring peace, it's a reminder that peace is subjective and tailored to each person's needs.

Some chose to dance, some to read, some to exercise, immersing themselves in the Carnival spirit, while others sought refuge with loved ones, distancing themselves from the revelry.

However, within this temporary escape, the tireless efforts of police officers and health workers often go unnoticed, their duty calling them even amidst the festivities.

Social media buzzed with snippets of incidents swiftly quelled by the TTPS or vigilant onlookers eager to preserve the joyous atmosphere. Yet, during the euphoria, important news often gets overshadowed, including the recent environmental catastrophe unfolding along the coastline in Tobago.

An overturned vessel unleashed a devastating oil spill, prompting the Prime Minister to declare a national emergency. This incident tainted the nation's consciousness even amid the revelry and joy of Carnival.

As recovery workers struggle through the thick sludge and volunteers rally to aid in containment efforts, questions linger about the vessel's ownership and how such a disaster could occur in a country rich with oil reserves. The absence of a contingency plan raises further concerns, highlighting the need for immediate action and accountability.

The spill's impact extends beyond environmental damage, disrupting industries and forcing the cancellation of events like Kiddies Carnival. The Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort and the Boardwalk at Tobago Plantations bore the brunt of the spill's devastation.

As the nation transitions from the revelry of Carnival to the solemn introspection of the Lenten season, it's imperative to shift focus towards addressing pressing issues including this oil spill. While the festivities provided a temporary escape, reality beckons, demanding collective action and a commitment to safeguarding the environment for future generations.

Encircled by the music and laughter, let us not forget the urgency of this crisis and the need for a concerted effort to mitigate its potentially far-reaching consequences. The irony of this circumstance is that the same steel drums that give the rhythmic heartbeat of our holiday festivities now contain the same oil that dances over the shorelines of our sister island, Tobago, to its relentless beat.

Despite the vivid energy they add to our celebrations, these drums transported what caused the environmental destruction that has marred the shoreline, a clear reminder of the interdependence of actions and their repercussions. The oil continues its relentless progress, moving to its melody of destruction.

In the aftermath of this environmental calamity, Calypsonians' voices resound with heartbreaking reminders of the country's concerns.

As the Mighty Sparrow famously sang, "We've got to wake up, Trinidad and Tobago, and face reality," encouraging folks to tackle the urgent challenges that have been overshadowed by festivity.

Similarly, Lord Kitchener's remarks ring true: "If yuh don't study yuh history, you bound to repeat the same folly," providing a reminder of the need to learn from previous mistakes to build a better future.

As the funfair atmosphere fades, let us remember these words and work together to meet our nation's fundamental needs, to ensure a brighter, safer tomorrow for us now and future generations.

SCARLET BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook