UNC bonding with Bond?

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray - ...

THE EDITOR: Recently US Ambassador Candace Bond visited Mayaro and discussions took place to counter human and drug trafficking which sometimes occur along this coastal area. Is it that the United National Congress (UNC) is now realising the efficacy of collaboration with the Americans in similar fashion to the People's National Movement (PNM) when dealing with our crime problems?

The visit must have been extended by Mayaro MP Rushton Paray as the ambassador would not have invited herself just so, out of the blue, to discuss security matters in our south-eastern peninsular.

It is commendable that the ambassador agreed to make more time to see how best the US government can support the counter-trafficking aspirations in Mayaro and, one presumes, environs.

The aim of the visit appears to be in line with achieving exactly what Prime Minister Rowley did on his own recent engagement at the Pentagon.

Paray mentions that for the past eight years the US government has been supportive of Mayaro. Under a PNM or UNC invitation? Does it matter which political party? Helping is helping. End of story.

The US has always been helpful to TT in all matters when asked. Plus, of course, the Americans are fully aware that TT is the most important stepping stone between them and Venezuela.

So, how many other UNC Members of Parliament got invited to meet with Ambassador Bond? Was it a one-man show?

One would expect that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar may have spared the time from her very busy schedule/portfolio to meet and greet with Bond.

Dare I ask if Mayaro is now like Tobago with MP Paray acting like the chief secretary of Mayaro? Or is Paray the new PM of Mayaro?

Bond is not and will never be just an ordinary tourist spending a delightful day visiting beautiful Mayaro.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin