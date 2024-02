The Lost Tribe takes over the Queen's Park Savannah Stage

Afiya Francis enjoys herself as she paraded across the stage with The Lost Tribe's Fly. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Lost Tribe took over the Grand Stand stage in the Queen's Park Savannah on Carnival Monday and Tuesday. With their portrayal titled Fly took inspiration from our national bird, the Scarlet Ibis and other birds. With bright and grandiose portrayals from eight sections, the stage was transformed by the masqueraders.