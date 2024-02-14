Stop playing politics with water, WASA

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I must agree with MP Michelle Benjamin’s criticism of WASA being a political pawn of the Government, instead of an impartial, non-political agency delivering water fairly to all citizens. Any pre-school politician can see through the naked partisan campaigning tactics employed by WASA with the directives from Balisier House at the recent shenanigans in Samuel Cooper Trace with the PNM candidate.

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has turned out to be a creeping disaster. In spite of his much touted transformation plan, WASA is crawling along aimlessly.

Under his tenure, the number of people receiving a 24/7 pipeborne supply of water has decreased drastically. Many citizens have not received water in their taps for months on end yet they are still required to pay their WASA bills.

In the midst of all this poor delivery, growing incompetencies and low performance, WASA is now attempting to provide water in Lengua/Indian Walk, coincidentally just before a by-election may be called there.

The people are not stupid. We see and know the games that have been played in WASA for years. We need to bring back Kamla Persad-Bissessar as prime minister to restore our water supply and dignity to all communities.

Water is a basic human right and should never be used to play politics.

DAVID LAW

via e-mail