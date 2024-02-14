Revelers: DNA the 'unoffical' road march 2024

Yuma masqueraders enjoy themselves during the parade of the bands at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Official results are not out yet but some revelers are saying that Mical Teja’s DNA is the unofficial road march winner for 2024.

The race is expected to be between DNA and Bunji Garlin’s Carnival Contract, a favourite earlier in the day.

Revelers who took to the Savannah stage for las lap on Tuesday hailed Teja’s song as they came off the stage and back on to the road for one last jump for Carnival.

“This was my first experience in a very long time,” said Breanna Catano from Morvant.

“It feels great to be on the road again. It was amazing!”

Catano said she planned to play mas again next year.

Sherene Thomas from San Juan said the feeling was indescribable.

“Amazing, ecstatic, I cannot find a word for the feelings that I got this year because I feel it will be an understatement. I had an incredible time. Between Monday and today I must have crossed the stage about ten times. I had a lot of fun!”

“I playing mas since I small,” said Albert Charles, who just turned 80.

“It is always a great experience, but this year, it was really good.

Catano and Thomas were confident that Teja will take the title.

“Michael Teja, big up yourself one time,” Catano said.

“It’s Teja all the way.”

“It is 100 per cent Mical Teja,” Thomas said.

Charles did not have an opinion on the road march.

“I just like nice music,” he said.

Several others, who did not give their names, agreed that Teja’s DNA was the stronger contender.

Several bands crossed the stage to Teja’s road march contender during the last lap for Carnival 2024. Bands such as We Mas and smaller bands such as Pette Mas chose the song for their last jump.

Trinidad All Stars played Inventor by Olatunji live.