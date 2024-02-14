Red Force start strongly but WI Academy fight back in WI Championship

West Indies Academy’s Joshua Bishop. (FILE) -

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force had a fair start to their West Indies Championship round two tie against West Indies Academy at Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts on Wednesday.

At the close of play, Red Force finished on 128/3 after 48 overs, in reply to WI Academy’s soft first innings knock of 163. They trail by 35 runs.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, WI Academy lost their first three wickets – Kadeem Alleyne (eight), Rashawn Worrell (duck) and Mbeki Joseph (duck) – early on courtesy as fast bowlers Jayden Seales (3/26) and Anderson Phillip (3/63).

Number four batsman Teddy Bishop brought some stability to their innings as he slammed 65 from 74 balls.

However, spinner Khary Pierre (2/16) and fast bowler Terrance Hinds (1/26) also showed worth with the ball as they helped restrict WI Academy to 89/6.

The only other real contributors with the bat were Bishop (J), who finished on 32 not out, and number 11 batsman Johann Layne, who fired 27 from 23 balls. WI Academy were eventually dismissed for 163 in 39 overs.

Teddy’s high score was made up of 12 boundaries. For TT, skipper Bryan Charles also picked up 1/1.

In their turn at the crease, TT had a positive response with Vikash Mohan (54) and Cephas Cooper (28) constructing a stern opening 83-run stand.

However, a moment of weakness for Red Force saw them lose three wickets in ten runs as left arm spinner Joshua Bishop (2/35) and Ashmead Nedd (1/33) championed the fight for WI Academy.

Right-handed batsman Mohan played some nice shots around the ground, hitting ten fours en route to his maiden first class half century. Cooper showed good support with the bat.

In the first over after the drinks break, Bishop (J) broke the partnership as he had Mohan trapped leg-before, attempting a sweep shot. Bishop returned one over later and struck again as Cooper played into the hands of Layne.

Bishop and Nedd kept the pressure on new batsmen Jyd Goolie (15 not out) and Jason Mohammed (five). Nedd was soon rewarded as he had Mohammed bowled to carry Red Force to a worrisome 93/3.

But Goolie and wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo did well to restore the innings as they fought back in the final period to close day one on 128/3 after 48 overs.

At Warner Park in St Kitts, Leewards Islands chose to bat first against Guyana Harpy Eagles and were led to 299/6 (91) courtesy a brilliant knock from opener Mickyle Louis (115) and Jahmar Hamilton (77). Rahkeem Cornwall remains not out on 39 with Jeremiah Lewis (three not out).

At Kensington Park in Jamaica, Windward Islands trail Barbados Pride’s first innings score of 214 by 100 runs as they closed day one on 116 without loss. Openers Jeremey Solozano (63 not out) and Kimani Melius (45 not out) are in the middle.

Over at Sabina Park, Jonathan Carter’s unbeaten 102 helped Combined Campuses and Colleges to 253/7 at stumps against Jamaica Scorpions. Shamarh Brooks (36) and Sion Hackett (30) also contributed with the bat while Zishan Motara is also not out on 27.

WI ACADEMY 163 (39) – Teddy Bishop 65, Joshua Bishop 32 not out, Johann Laye 27; Jayden Seales 3/26, Anderson Phillip 3/63, Khary Pierre 2/16 vs TT RED FORCE 128/3 (48) – Vikash Mohan 54, Cephas Cooper 28, Amir Jangoo 24 not out; Joshua Bishop 2/35

LEEWARDS – 299/6 (91) – Mikyle Louis 113, Jahmar Hamilton 77, Terance Warde 23; Ronaldo Alimohamed 2/49 vs GUYANA

BARBADOS 214 (49.5) – Kevin Wickham 74, Shane Dowrich 37, Jomel Warrican 21; Ryan John 4/47, Darel Cyrus 2/41, Shamar Springer 2/61 vs WINDWARDS 123/0 (37) – Jeremy Solozano 63 not out, Kimani Melius 52 not out

CCC 260/7 (87.4) – Joanthan Carter 108 not out, Shamarh Brooks 36, Sion Hackett 28; Abhijai mansingh 2/37, Ojay Shields 2/42, Gordon Bryan 2/56 vs JAMAICA