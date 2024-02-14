Oil spill unfortunate, not surprising

Remnants of an oil spill scars the shoreline of the Scarborough waterfront, in Tobago on February 10. - Photo by Corey Connelly

THE EDITOR: The oil spill in Tobago is not surprising, unfortunately.

Just look at all the abandoned ships around Trinidad, especially in and around the Chaguaramas area. Point Gourde is particularly bad. The First Trinidad Sea Scouts can barely access their jetty on the peninsula as it is so full of ships, abandoned and sunken.

Why is nothing being done about this situation? All this foot-dragging is the cause of the Tobago oil spill at the end of the day. There is no oversight and no laws against dumping and abandonment of derelict ships in our waters.

Seize and sink them or scrap them. I am sure the scrap iron dealers would be most happy to help. Fine the owners. Pass a law or two.

Hopefully some good will come out of this mess and the Government will do something about the state of our coastline. Unfortunately for Tobago today, it is too little to late.

ISIDORE M GABRIEL

Maraval