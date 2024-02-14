Napoleon complex

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: TT has enough race, religion and politics. Let us all learn something new. Each one, teach one.

Who benefits from an uneducated TT?

The Napoleon complex is the small-man syndrome. It is attributed to men of short stature.

It is characterised by overly aggressive or domineering social behaviour and carries the implication that such behaviour is compensatory for the subject's physical or social shortcomings.

Short men constantly compare themselves to tall men. They become frustrated and angry when reminded of their short stature. Mental health problems develop from this obsession.

I kid you not.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town