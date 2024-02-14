More women, girls needed in STEM for Trinidad and Tobago’s growth

Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes - Angelo Marcelle

ANITA HAYNES ALLEYNE

ON FEBRUARY 11 we celebrated the International Day for Women and Girls in Science, which recognises the valuable contributions of women and girls to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Despite their crucial role in scientific innovation, women continue to be under-represented in these fields globally, including in TT.

This under-representation can be attributed to factors such as unconscious gender bias and societal norms that dissuade girls from entering STEM professions which are historically male dominated. It can be argued that girls’ interests in these fields are not nurtured and encouraged in the same way as their male counterparts. Additionally, the lack of career representation may play a role in limiting young women’s aspirations. Prejudice and bias in the workplace have also been reported to restrict career advancement.

If we truly wish to achieve a sustainable future for all, as outlined in the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the active participation of women and girls in science is key. The SDGs deal with global challenges such as poverty, hunger, climate change and inequality, which require innovative solutions that can only be achieved through the collective efforts of a diverse and talented workforce.

The digital revolution

In the context of SDGs, women are playing an increasingly prominent role in driving the digital revolution, fostering innovation and reshaping the technological landscape. Studies have shown that women in STEM introduce novel perspectives and bring diversity to research which often impacts results.

Harnessing the full potential of our nation’s female scientists, engineers and innovators to drive progress and innovation in the digital era will be critical to achieving the goals of advancing gender equality and promoting sustainable development in TT.

In today's world, digital skills are essential for success in any field. The United National Congress (UNC) recognised the critical need for increased access to technology in our education system very early on, with the introduction by the former People’s Partnership (PP) government of the laptop programme and the eConnect and Learn programme.

These initiatives were designed to facilitate the transformation of education in TT through the use of contemporary instructional strategies and cutting-edge information and communications technology (ICT) solutions.

During the term of the PP, TT was the regional centre for virtual education in Latin America and the Caribbean in partnership with the Organization of American States (OAS), and we partnered with a major tech company for 20 schools to be equipped with 21st century smart classrooms.

The UNC has a comprehensive plan to transform our education sector, including amending curricula to include new subjects, particularly in ICTs, including coding and other digital skills.

The GATE programme will align funding to our economic development priorities, job creation and labour market needs, so that people can acquire the additional skills required for the highly skilled fields of the Fifth Industrial Revolution such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, nanotechnology, 3D printing, genetics and biotechnology.

Women at the forefront

of climate change action

As this year’s theme notes, we are in a new era for sustainability, and women must be at the forefront, leading the way in addressing pressing global issues. We need more women in leadership and decision-making positions about the future of our planet, such as mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Commit to bridging the

gender gap in STEM

To generate the innovators and leaders of tomorrow, we must all do our part today to address the pressing need to bridge the gender gap in STEM.

We must encourage and empower our young girls to pursue their interests in STEM fields, providing them with the tools, role models, mentors and opportunities needed to excel in these critical areas. We must also target biases and limitations in the workplace that may hinder women’s career advancement.

Let us work together to ensure all young people have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and make a difference in our nation.

Anita Haynes Alleyne is the MP for Tabaquite