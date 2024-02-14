Ministry of National Security: Two vessels involved in oil spill incident

The overturned boat, later identified as the Gulfstream, leaking oil 200m off Cove, Tobago. - Jaydn Sebro

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard has confirmed that at least two vessels were involved in the oil spill which has been engaging the attention of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency and other entities since February 7.

The abandoned vessel, Gulfstream, was found overturned near shore at Cove Bay on the Atlantic side of Tobago.

In a release on February 14, the ministry said video footage and other information obtained by the Coast Guard have confirmed that the two vessels involved are a tugboat and a barge.

The ministry, particularly the Coast Guard, is collaborating with other local and regional agencies, including Caricom IMPACS, the Guyana Coast Guard, the Maritime Services Division and IR Consilium, through consultant Dr Ian Ralby, to identify the vessels and its owners.

“Investigations have thus far revealed that the vessels appear to have been bound for Guyana. However, the Guyanese authorities have confirmed that neither vessel arrived as anticipated. At this stage it is not known whether any lives have been lost in the incident,” the release said.

The Coast Guard also confirmed that the barge was being towed by a tug – the Solo Creed – from Panama, destined for Guyana.

Satellite imagery also shows the Solo Creed towing an object on February 4.