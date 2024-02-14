Lost Tribe wins Band of the Year again

A masquerader from The Lost Tribe's Fly dances on the Queen's Park Savannah stage during the parade of the bands on Carnival Tuesday. The Lost Tribe won the Band of the Year title for its presentation. - AYANNA KINSALE

Lost Tribe held on to its title as Large Band of the Year, scoring 858 points for its presentation Fly.

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) made this announcement on Wednesday during a media conference held in the VIP lounge of Queen's Park Savannah.

Ronnie and Caro held on to its second-place title with its presentation Bushfire: The Rising of a New Life, scoring 848 points. Paparazzi Carnival Ihoko: The Forgotten Trial took the third spot with 811 points.

Lost Tribe also took the overall Band of the Year title, which they won in 2020.

Kinetic Mas won Medium Band of the Year with its Yokos portrayal, collecting 894 points.

Kinetic Alliance and Partners placed second with The Salt Crossing Dessert Season with 876 points, while Image Nation placed third with Jouvay, collecting 761 points.

In the small band category, Tribal Connection Cultural Promotions, D Spirit Calling won with 809 points, beating out First Citizens Original Jab Jab, who secured 782 points and Belmont Exotic Stylish Sailors, who came in third with their Dusk Til Dawn (A Celebration of Darkness to Light) with 765 points.

Mini-band of the Year winner Moko Somokow's In Heaven as It Is On Earth took the top spot with 847 points, followed by Simply Cultural Minstrels in second place for their portrayal of People Playing Dey with 794 points and Clowns ‘N’ Tongue with Soca ‘N’ We DNA with 756 points taking third.

The Schools Medium Band had two bands competing: Point Fortin Catholic School took first place with Eyes of the Beholder, scoring 376 points. Faith Youth Foundation's presentation Pirates Sailing Through the Caribbean, took second place with 361 points.

The small band category had five bands: Paramin RC Primary School took the top spot with 418 points for Colours of the Rainbow, followed by Gunapo St Francis RC School with 396 points for Periscope Into Paradise and in third place, Sacred Heart Boys' RC School PTA with Elements of Nature collected 393 points.

The Mini-winner Eckel’s Village and Friends won with 411 points for their portrayal of Hello Africa; coming in second was Fou Fou Yeh Traditional Mas Company’s Mas, Mas, Ah know yuh, collecting 403 points and Keylemanjahro School of Arts and Culture placed third for its Sahel Glory with 393 points.

Non-school large bands had only three competitors and the top spot went to DMC Kids Mas Band for Diversity, A Global Journey, which scored 446 points. Second place went to Zebapique Productions, The Story of Paradise, which got 445 points. Third place went to Classiz Productions, Look Everybody Come for Carnival, with 438 points.

Non-School Medium had five bands competing: Bois Canot Junior Carnival Band: Mauvais Langue 2 took the win with 450 points. Spoilt Rotten Kids: Shaadi came in second with 439, and Great Minds Promotions Kiddies Carnival Band, D Beauty Above Beneath, took third with 439.

The Non-School Small Band category had 26 competitors, with Beach and Associates taking the win with 433 points, Mas Adventures Rhythm and Rhymes amassing 416 points for the second spot and Funttimes Mas Productions, Weakness Fuh Sweeteness took third with 410 points.