Lost Tribe takes 2024 Band of the Year

A masquerader from Band of the Year winner, The Lost Tribe parades across the Grand Stand stage at the Queen's Park Savannah. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Lost Tribe takes the top spot for the 2024 Band of the Year.

The results of the band of the year were announced this afternoon with The Lost Tribe with its scarlet ibis-inspired portrayal Fly taking the top spot. Following behind was Ronnie and Caro Mas Band with Bushfire: The Rising of New Life, and Paparazzi Carnival's Ihoka: The Forgotten Trail rounding out the top three.

In the medium band category, Kinetic Mas won with its presentation of Yokoso.

Taking the second and third spots respectively were K2K Alliance & Partners with The Salt Crossing Desert Season, and Image Nation Mas with a portrayal titled Jouvay.

RESULTS

Large Band

The Lost Tribe - Fly Ronnie and Caro Mas Band - Bushfire: The Arising of New Life Paparazzi Carnival - Ihoka: The Forgotten Trail Trinidad All Stars - Fleet's In: Voyage to Zanzibar Showtime Carnival Mas Band - Tribes of the World Spirit Mas - Kingdom of Spirit Harts Carnival - Love First Tribe Carnival - Rainforest

Medium Band