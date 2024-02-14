Lost Tribe takes 2024 Band of the Year
The Lost Tribe takes the top spot for the 2024 Band of the Year.
The results of the band of the year were announced this afternoon with The Lost Tribe with its scarlet ibis-inspired portrayal Fly taking the top spot. Following behind was Ronnie and Caro Mas Band with Bushfire: The Rising of New Life, and Paparazzi Carnival's Ihoka: The Forgotten Trail rounding out the top three.
In the medium band category, Kinetic Mas won with its presentation of Yokoso.
Taking the second and third spots respectively were K2K Alliance & Partners with The Salt Crossing Desert Season, and Image Nation Mas with a portrayal titled Jouvay.
RESULTS
Large Band
- The Lost Tribe - Fly
- Ronnie and Caro Mas Band - Bushfire: The Arising of New Life
- Paparazzi Carnival - Ihoka: The Forgotten Trail
- Trinidad All Stars - Fleet's In: Voyage to Zanzibar
- Showtime Carnival Mas Band - Tribes of the World
- Spirit Mas - Kingdom of Spirit
- Harts Carnival - Love First
- Tribe Carnival - Rainforest
Medium Band
- Kinetic Mas - Yokoso
- K2K Alliance & Partners - The Salt Crossing Desert Season
- Image Nation Mas - Jouvay
- Exousia Mas - Safari
- Petlemas - Invasion
- Wee Mas International - Splash: The Relationship of Colours
- Jam The Band - The Midnight Circus
- Have Ah Time Mas Band - Flight of the Phoenix
Comments
"Lost Tribe takes 2024 Band of the Year"