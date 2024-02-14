Late start to Carnival parade in San Fernando

A masquerader with the band June Andrews, Anton Duncan and Associates Cherokee Bustle Dancers at King’s Wharf, San Fernando on Carnival Tuesday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Even though the Parade of the Bands competition started late in San Fernando on Carnival Tuesday and attracted few people to the designated judging point at King’s Wharf, masqueraders from the numerous bands filled the streets with energy, colour, and enthusiasm.

The event, set for 9 am, started at noon with two men, Ryan Sirjoo and Dexter Bhajan, from Vistabella, competing in the individual category as traditional Indian mas characters.

The first band to parade in front of the judges was Southern Mas Associates, last year’s second-place winner in the medium band category.

The Fyzabad-based band led by Michael Ramkissoon and managed by Roma Ramkissoon portrayed Oklahoma Pride, which comprised fancy Indians.

The band leader said the presentation paid tribute to the major tribes of North America, who have been documented and adored by all culture lovers, history researchers, teachers, and others for their actions and deeds.

The band showcased six tribes (sections): Sioux, Kiowa, Comanche, Apache, Cheyenne and Cherokee.

Each section comprised different colour schemes, and the bandleader added that he hoped the presentation left a “colourful joy” in the minds of all present.

Many masqueraders waved the bandanas with the TT flag as they sang along and danced to Mical Teja’s hit and Road March contender, DNA.

There were few spectators at the lone judging point, and the numbers began to grow later in the day.

About an hour later, at 1.10 pm, the second band to cross the stage was Jaggessar Costumes with the presentation Watch the Sunrise.

The band’s matriarch, Rosemary Jaggessar, said the presentation was in remembrance of her husband, legendary masman and Carnival icon Lionel Jaggessar Snr, who died in September 2022.

They danced to Bunji Garlin’s Road march contender Carnival contract.

Members of the Tamboo Bamboo Specialists of Gasparillo provided their music with bamboo.

The third band to cross the judges’ stage was June Andrews, Anton Duncan and Associates based at Drayton Street, San Fernando. The band presented Cherokee bustle dancers.

The fourth Carnival band to cross was Just Illusions, with the presentation Welcome to the Market. Its four sections were hot pepper source, ground provisions, green seasonings and fruits and vegetables.

This band also presented its king, King of the Crop, portrayed by Ronald Taylor, as well as a queen, Queen of the Market, portrayed by Jacqueline Taylor.

This band danced to Nadia Batson’s hit Market.

By 3 pm, masqueraders from the fifth band, Sheanna Alleyne and Associates, were parading before the judges in the creative topical band category.

A total of 26 bands were expected to participate, including Kalicharan Mas, with its portrayal of Ramajay in the creative topical category. This is the 2023 Band of the Year (San Fernando) winner in the large band category.

Other bands set to cross the stage included D Jammerz International Military Mas Band, Black Heart Productions Team, Pan Mas Traditions Fancy Sailors, Carnival Junkies and Alvin Maynard and Friends.