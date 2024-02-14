Kalicharan Mas wins its 30th Band of the Year title in San Fernando

Ayanna Kalicharan of Kalicharan Carnival mas band at Harris Street, San Fernando. - File photo by Marvin Hamilton

Kalicharan Mas has retained the Band of the Year title in San Fernando this year, the 30th win for the popular Carnival band.

The winning presentation, Ramajay, included the five sections—Titivay, Dingolay, Sassy, D’spirit and Jamboree— which earned the band 459 out of 600 points.

It was the only large band comprising about 850 masqueraders that took part in the competition in the southern city on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Because of that, the winner in the medium band category, D Jammerz International Military Mas Band, was placed second in the large category.

Jagessar Costumes placed second in the medium category and, as such, was automatically placed third in the large category.

The third place in the medium category went to Sheanna Alleyne and Associates.

The results were announced on Ash Wednesday at the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) at Harris Promenade.

Bandleader Ayana Kalicharan said the band would try to improve and grow San Fernando Carnival.

On the change of route this year, including the new judging point at King’s Wharf, she said masquerades faced issues on Monday, like the police allowing vehicular traffic on the route. That, she said, was rectified the next day.

“It was a good route, but it was a bit short. That is a teething process they (SFCC Carnival committee) would have to look at. At the judging point, there were a few potholes,” Kalicharan-Mahase said.

She said she hopes that organisers will consider the infrastructure and safety measures wherever future judging points are placed.

She called on San Fernandians to give San Fernando a chance, adding that many people go to Port of Spain to play and watch the mas.

Before he announced the Band of the Year title, San Fernando mayor Robert Parris said: “To the winner, for the contributions you all have made to the city of San Fernando over the years, you are deserving of every accolade bestowed upon you.”

“From what I saw yesterday and Monday, it was amazing. You have transformed Carnival San Fernando. I think any progression with marketing our Carnival product, this band, in particular, must be acknowledged.”

Convenor of San Fernando Carnival Dawad Phillip as well as chairman councillor Ryaad Hosein attended the event.

Alvin Maynard and Friends won the small band category with 428 points while second place went to Just Illusions with 414 points. June Andrews, Anton Duncan and Associates placed third with 409 points.

Bman and Lord Street Fusion Family Events copped the J’Ouvert (modern band category) title with 292 points. Second place went to Poudre J’Ouvert with 261 points and D’Image People in third place with 258 points.

AG Custom Events won in the J’Ouvert (earth category), Radio Active placed second, and Juma Productions placed third.

The J’Ouvert ole mas results are still to be announced.

Councillor Naigum Joseph won the J’Ouvert individual title, with Trevor Brathwaite in second place.

The Monday night mas winners were Roll Call TT and Rum Vagrants with Two Bad Productions in second. Third was Fonclair Steel Orchestra.

Carnival Monday (midday individual male) went to Fareed Raffick with Reynaldo Cumberbatch in second and Wayne Perrot in third place.

Carnival Tuesday (individual female) went to Coleen Brooks.

UK-based Donna Philip-Forde of Sheanna Alleyne and Associates was named Queen of Carnival, while Joel Ronney John, of Kalicharan Mas, was named King of Carnival.

John won king of Carnival at the San Fernando Pre-Dimanche Gras show earlier in the month.

Skiffle Steel Orchestra won the Monday night pan competition, with Hatters Steel Orchestra in second place and Ole Tech Steel Orchestra in third place.