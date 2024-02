In the mix

Nadia Batson entertains at Dimanche Gras on February 11, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Jeff K Mayers

The Carnival celebrations bubbled over from Carnival Saturday night with pannists, entertainers, competitors, revellers and masqueraders going into high energy for the finals days of the Carnival festivities. Here is a mix of the action from Dimanche Gras, J’Ouvert and mas on the road.